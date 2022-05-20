Girls on the Run 5K returns to Columbus

Girls on the Run is a national organization aimed at inspiring and empowering girls.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The annual Girls on the Run 5K Race returns to Columbus on Sunday.

Girls on the Run is a national organization aimed at inspiring and empowering girls during some of the most vulnerable stages of their lives.

The goal is to connect girls in grades 3rd through 8th, helping them build confidence and other important life skills, according to a spokesperson with the organization.

“Our tested curriculum blends physical activity with skill developments that enables girls to adapt to whatever comes their way,” it reads on the organization’s website. “In today’s unpredictable world, the strategies learned at Girls on the Run are more important than ever.”

10TV's Gabriela Garcia will emcee the race, which starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday from the John Wolfe Columbus Commons along Rich Street.