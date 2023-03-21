Ginther says public safety is top priority in State of the City address

Ginther said last year the city saw a 33% reduction in homicides - the largest-single percentage drop among the 20 largest cities in the country.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During his State of the City address on Tuesday, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said public safety is his top priority and is creating new positions to make sure prevention is key.

“It's the number one priority of the city. As mayor, it's my number one priority making sure our neighborhoods are safe and that they are healthy and strong,” Ginther said.

Ginther said last year the city saw a 33% reduction in homicides - the largest-single percentage drop among the 20 largest cities in the country.

“We’ve also seen a dramatic decline in violent crime,” he said. “We’re solving more cases more quickly, holding more criminals accountable and, ultimately, making our streets and neighborhoods safer.”

In early 2023 however, homicides are up compared to this time last year. This number is still down from the previous two record-setting years.

During Ginther’s time as mayor, the city has faced three record-breaking years for homicides. Ginther says the city’s biggest reductions have come under his watch.

10TV asked him what his plan is to prevent another record-setting year. He explained the city is working to add more officers to the division of police, adding an office of violence prevention, and building a real-time crime center that will be a hub of actionable intelligence.