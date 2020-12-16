WATCH: Mayor Ginther discusses Civilian Review Board work group recommendations

The board would direct, fund and staff an independent Inspector General department that would investigate allegations of misconduct and other police actions.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other leaders are going to discuss the Civilian Review Board work group recommendations on Wednesday.

Ginther has said the board would have subpoena powers and authority to conduct independent investigations and recommend disciplinary action.

Joining Ginther in the discussion will be Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin, President and CEO of RAMA Consulting Mo Wright and a member of the Civilian Review Board Work Group Erin Synk.