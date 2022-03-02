Columbus officials encourage residents to stay home as crews respond to winter storm

Freezing rain is expected to transition to snow Thursday, prompting a Winter Storm Warning across the state that will stay in effect until at least Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus city officials provided an update on response efforts to the winter storm on Thursday, encouraging residents to stay home if possible while crews work to clear the roads.

Freezing rain is expected to transition to snow Thursday, prompting a Winter Storm Warning across the state that will stay in effect until at least Friday. As much as 4-7” of snow is predicted to fall in parts of central Ohio. This, on top of frozen roads, will make for hazardous driving conditions.

"We really want to encourage our residents to stay home if they can, to be really patient and to give our snow warriors the space that they need," said Ginther.

The city opened its warming centers to all residents on Thursday. That includes locations like the United Methodist Church on E. Broad Street, the Vinyard Columbus Short North Pantry on E. Fifth Ave., Columbus Metropolitan Library branches and more. Those in need of shelter services can call 614-274-7000.

For those who need to be on the roads, Division of Infrastructure Management Administrator Frank Williams says crews currently have more than 20,000 tons of salt on hand and 100,000 gallons of liquid de-icer.

As of Wednesday morning, Ohio Department of Transportation crews had put down more than 250,000 tons of salt and nearly 6.7 million gallons of liquid de-icer.

"Please, please, please stay home if you can," said Williams.

You can watch the full briefing in the player below: