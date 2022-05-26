Ginther, city officials detail plans to promote safety this summer

Just last week, city leaders announced new funding for initiatives to keep young people safe and reduce violent crime during the summer.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city officials are announcing plans to keep community members safe heading into the summer.

Ginther is joined for Thursday’s briefing by Columbus City Councilmember Emmanuel V. Remy, Police Chief Elaine Bryant, and Director of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department Bernita Reese.

Just last week, city leaders announced new funding for initiatives to keep young people safe and reduce violent crime during the summer. More than $16 million will go toward a combination of safety efforts, educational opportunities and workforce development programs.

Ginther has said this funding is “crucial” to helping the city rebound from pandemic losses, but also prevent crime that law enforcement officials have warned rises in the summer.

The briefing is being held at the Westgate Community Center, near where a 19-year-old was killed and a 17-year-old was injured in a shooting earlier this month.