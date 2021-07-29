Ginther, city leaders provide update on program piloting 911 response teams for non-emergency calls

The Alternative Response Pilot Program tested alternative responses to 911 callers suffering from mental health crises and addiction issues.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders are holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide updates on a pilot program that addresses the needs of 911 callers for non-emergency incidents.

The Alternative Response Pilot Program, which was introduced by Ginther in May, tested alternative responses to 911 callers suffering from mental health crises and addiction issues.