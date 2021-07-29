Ginther, city leaders provide update on program piloting 911 response teams for non-emergency calls

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders are holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to provide updates on a pilot program that addresses the needs of 911 callers for non-emergency incidents.
The Alternative Response Pilot Program, which was introduced by Ginther in May, tested alternative responses to 911 callers suffering from mental health crises and addiction issues.
The program also explored how alternative responses will dovetail with the upcoming "988" number for people to call to reach a suicide hotline.