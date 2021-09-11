WATCH: Ginther, city leaders announce public safety investments

During the meeting, Ginther is expected to announce how funds from the city’s operating budget are being allocated to public safety efforts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders are detailing public safety investments and providing an update on continued citywide efforts to reduce crime during a press conference Tuesday.

Ginther is joined for the briefing by Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant, Department of Public Safety Director Robert Clark and Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Happ, among other leaders.

During the meeting, Ginther is expected to announce how funds from the city’s operating budget are being allocated to public safety efforts.

Additionally, Ginther will provide an update on the Comprehensive Neighborhood Safety Strategy, which was designed to tackle crime in the city using a combination of new and proven strategies. Those strategies include programs like Group Violence Intervention, which singles out certain areas and factors contributing to an increase in crime and then works to boost relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve.