Ginther, city leaders to announce new legislation addressing gun violence

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders will meet on Wednesday to announce new legislation to address gun violence.

Last week, a Franklin County Commons Pleas judge ruled that local municipality should trump state law, giving Columbus the green light to look at ways to curb gun violence.

City attorney Zach Klein said an assault weapons ban and mandatory gun safety locks are two measures that could be considered.

While crime in Columbus is down nearly 40% compared to last year, Klein said the judge's ruling will allow the city to bring that number down even further.

The Buckeye Firearms Association, a pro-gun lobbying group, said the judge's ruling is "another attempt by the City of Columbus to override state law and pass gun control laws they have no right to pass."