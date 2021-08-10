Ginther announces $13 million for improved aquatics facilities in Hilltop, Linden

Construction at both sites is scheduled to begin in fall 2022.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced $13 million to improve the aquatics facilities at Glenwood and Windsor community centers in the Hilltop and Linden.

According to the city, dedicated funds include $1 million for project design from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program and $12 million for construction, which will be part of the 2021 Capital Improvements Budget.

“Our commitment to improving these facilities represents our broader commitment to investing in our neighborhoods,” Mayor Ginther said. “By providing newer, better and safer recreational spaces for our residents to enjoy, we are meeting the evolving needs of a growing community while laying the foundation for healthy habits and behaviors that will last a lifetime.”