'Gift of Music' drive collects instruments for central Ohio children

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The third annual Gift of Music drive will kick off Saturday and run through the weekend to collect instruments for children in central Ohio.

The Columbus Music Commission started the drive to donate instruments to children who may not have access to them otherwise.

“I have watched children in disadvantaged situations have instruments and then instructions and then perform in front of a group and you can’t believe the amount of pride and the value that it brings to them to be able to accomplish something like that,” said Columbus Music Commission board member and Donatos CEO Tom Krouse.

Since the drive began in 2019, roughly 1,100 instruments have been collected and donated to various organizations and Columbus City Schools.

“As there is more and more need, and more and more school districts are interested, we’ll expand that to go along with the need that’s out there,” Krouse said.

Any used instrument, which can be easily fixed, will be accepted. The drive spans two weekends: August 28-29 and September 4-5. Drop off locations and more information about the drive can be found here.

