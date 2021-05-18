Giant Eagle to lift mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers, employees on May 24

Fully vaccinated customers and employees will no longer be required to mask up at Giant Eagle supermarket and GetGo locations starting next week.

Giant Eagle made the announcement Tuesday, citing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which state fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to mask up in most settings.

Beginning May 24, Giant Eagle customers and employees who have received their final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will no longer be required to wear masks at all company-owned locations.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated will still be required to wear masks while inside Giant Eagle stores, it reads in the release.