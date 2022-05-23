GetGo branded apple slices with peanut butter recalled due to potential salmonella contamination

The product was sold through May 13 and can be identified by the UPC 30034 93770 6 and includes best if used by dates through May 29, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Giant Eagle has issued a recall of GetGo branded apples with peanut butter dip sold in GetGo stations across several states, including Ohio, due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall stems from the nationwide Jif brand peanut butter recall from the J.M. Smucker company.

The peanut butter included in the recalled GetGo apples with peanut butter dip is included by the Jif peanut butter recall.

The product was sold through May 13 and can be identified by the UPC 30034 93770 6 and includes best if used by dates through May 29, 2022.

Those who purchased the affected product should throw it away or return it to GetGo for a refund.

The recalled product was sold in about 215 transactions, according to the grocery chain.

There have not been any reports of illnesses, according to the company.