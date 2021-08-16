Giant Eagle now offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who qualify

Anyone who qualifies can receive their third dose at all Giant Eagle pharmacy locations without having to book an appointment.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Giant Eagle Pharmacy is now offering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are considered moderately or severely immunocompromised.

The announcement comes less than a week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved an additional dose of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine for some Americans with weakened immune systems.

Included in the list of people considered moderately to severely immunocompromised are those who are currently undergoing treatment for cancer, those who have HIV, or have received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress their immune system. You can read a full list here.

Those who qualify must wait at least 28 days following their most recent dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC. Additionally, the CDC says recipients must stick to whichever vaccine they were first administered.