Giant Eagle looking to hire 350 employees in central Ohio

Giant Eagle says it is looking to hire 350 employees at locations around central Ohio.

The company says there will be both full and part-time positions available at Giant Eagle, Market District, and GetGo locations, as well as some pharmacies.

There are shifts available during daytime, evening and overnight hours.

Available jobs include pharmacy technicians, cashiers, personal shoppers and deli and prepared food clerks.

Employees are eligible for benefits such as flexible scheduling, competitive payment, paid training, and paid time off.

Anyone who is interested in finding out more information about the positions can visit the company's website.