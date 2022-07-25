Man pleads not guilty to rape of Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for abortion

Gerson Fuentes entered his plea during a court appearances Tuesday on two counts of felony rape.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man has pleaded not guilty to charges of raping an Ohio girl who then traveled to Indiana for an abortion last month.

Twenty-seven-year-old Gerson Fuentes entered his plea during a court appearances Tuesday on two counts of felony rape.

Fuentes was arrested on July 12 following an investigation that began back on June 22.

A detective with the Columbus Division of Police testified during Fuentes’ initial arraignment on July 13 that they received a report from Franklin County Children Services from a parent who said her then 9-year-old daughter was raped and became pregnant.

The detective added that the victim underwent a medical abortion in Indianapolis on June 30. A document from the Indiana Department of Health says she was 10 at the time of the abortion.

According to police, the victim identified Fuentes as the person who raped her. Investigators questioned Fuentes at police headquarters where he confessed to raping the victim on at least two occasions.

A source connected to the investigation told 10TV that Fuentes is not in the country lawfully.

The state has asked the judge that Fuentes continue to be held in custody without bond. A hearing for a potential bond is not scheduled at this time.

He could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The victim’s story of traveling out of state for the abortion made headlines following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.