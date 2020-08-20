George Floyd's nephews march in Columbus en route to Washington D.C.

Cortez Rice and Tim Williams said it's important to meet other families and hear their stories.

Two of George Floyd's nephews are marching from Minneapolis to the nation's capital and stopped in Columbus on Thursday.

“We grabbed our shoes, we grabbed bologna out of the refrigerator, bread off the microwave, couple dollars in our pockets, gas up the car and took off,” Cortez Rice said.

Protesters came to downtown Columbus to hear from Rice and Williams.

“As much as we try to be here for other families, it's still touchy, obviously for us," Rice said.

"We're going through the same pain, and we don't have closure,” Williams said.

They say it's emotional seeing the country's response to their uncle's death.

Both are making the trip from the intersection where George Floyd died, to the streets of Washington D.C.

“We're not armed and dangerous, we're not here vandalizing anything. We just want peace, love, equality and justice,” Rice said.

They say they are marching to talk to families and to create awareness.

“We are here right now, this is change happening right now. It's been a wonderful experience as well for us because it is changing us inside,” Rice said.