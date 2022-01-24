Opening statements begin Monday in the federal trial for former Minneapolis police officers

J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao are charged with depriving George Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority.

ST PAUL, Minn. — On Monday morning opening statements are set to begin in the federal trial of J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, three former Minneapolis police officers.

All three are charged with failing to provide George Floyd with medical care as fellow officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck in May 2020. Thao and Kueng face an additional count for failing to stop Chauvin, who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to the federal charges in December 2021.

Cameras will not be allowed into the courtroom in this trial.

On Thursday, the first and only day of jury selection, 12 jurors and six alternates were selected for the trial. The jury includes people from across the state, instead of just residents of Hennepin County, like those who sat the jury for Chauvin's state trial. Of the 12 jurors, seven are women and five are men. Of the alternates, three are men and three are women.

"It's going to be a much, much tougher case," said Dan Scott of Kelley, Wolter & Scott. Scott spent most of his career as either a federal prosecutor or a federal public defender in the District of Minnesota.

At opening statements Scott said he expects at least one or two of the defense attorneys to speak and outline their plan for defending the three former officers.

Scott expects opening statements will wrap up on Monday, and that the first witness could possibly take the stand.

Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor and professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, told the Associated Press, "In the state case, they're charged with what they did. That they aided and abetted Chauvin in some way. In the federal case, they're charged with what they didn't do — and that's an important distinction. It's a different kind of accountability."

Judge Paul Magnuson, who is presiding over the trial, told the jury the trial could take about four weeks. Scott said depending on how tightly the judge controls the hours in the courtroom, he expects it could wrap up in two.