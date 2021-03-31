Derek Chauvin trial: Testimony continues from first responder who called 911 during George Floyd's arrest

A Minneapolis firefighter will take the stand again on Wednesday after telling the court she tried to help Floyd but was stopped by police.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic.

Wednesday, March 31

Off-duty firefighter who called 911 on officers testified Tuesday, defense will resume questioning Wednesday morning

18-year-old woman who filmed bystander video of George Floyd delivered emotional testimony: "When I look at George Floyd, I look at my dad"

Four young witnesses testified about seeing Chauvin's knee on Floyd's neck

Court resumes Wednesday morning in the Derek Chauvin trial after an emotional day of testimony from the prosecution's witnesses.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the death of George Floyd.

The last person to speak from the stand on Tuesday was Minneapolis firefighter Genevieve Hansen, a woman who was at 38th and Chicago on May 25, 2020, the day George Floyd was filmed under Chauvin's knee. She was off-duty that day, but testified that she wanted to provide medical attention to Floyd. She said the police officers did not allow it.

Before she testified, prosecutors played bystander video for the jury that showed her asking officers to check Floyd's pulse.

In the video, Hansen tells officers that she's a Minneapolis first responder.

"The fact that you guys aren't checking his pulse and doing compressions if he needs them, you guys are on another level," she can be heard saying.

"I literally watched police officers not take a pulse and not do anything to save a man," she later said on a 911 call. "I am a first responder myself."

During her cross examination by defense attorney Eric Nelson, Hansen became increasingly agitated, and was admonished by Judge Peter Cahill. He warned her that as a witness she cannot argue with the defense attorney and needs to answer his questions.

Judge Cahill told her to come back to finish her testimony on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the court also heard from a bystander who filmed the viral video that showed Derek Chauvin holding his knee on Floyd's neck, a woman named Darnella who was only 17 at the time. Through tears, she recounted the events of May 25, 2020, saying, "it's been nights I stayed up apologizing and, and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more..."

Four young people, including Darnella and her 9-year-old cousin, took the stand on Tuesday to tell the court what they saw that day. Because of a decision made in a pretrial hearing, they weren't shown on video.

Tuesday also saw the conclusion of the testimony from Donald Wynn Williams II, a mixed martial arts fighter who can be heard on bystander video asking officers to check George Floyd's pulse. His testimony was cut short on Monday due to a technical issue in the court's live video feed.

Prosecutor Matthew Frank asked Williams what he saw while Derek Chauvin's knee was on Floyd's neck, a move that Williams referred to on Monday as a "blood choke."

Williams also told Frank that he called 911 after George Floyd was taken away in the ambulance. He said he didn't know what else to do at the time.

"I did call the police on the police," he said. "Because I believe I witnessed a murder."

Court resumes on Wednesday morning with a pretrial hearing, followed by more witnesses from the prosecution.