Live: Judge in Derek Chauvin trial to hear motions on witness who won't testify

Hall, who was with George Floyd when he was arrested, has invoked his Fifth Amendment right to not testify.

Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic.

Tuesday, April 6

Judge told attorneys that testimony from officers condemning Chauvin's use of force will soon become 'cumulative'

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said Derek Chauvin violated multiple department policies in his restraint of George Floyd

Former MPD head of training: 'I don't know what kind of improvised position that is'

Doctor who pronounced George Floyd dead testified he believed hypoxia, or low oxygen, caused his cardiac arrest

The second week of the Derek Chauvin trial continues with more expert testimony expected on use of force and cause of death.

In the Hennepin County Courthouse Monday, jurors heard from three of the prosecution's expert witness: Dr. Bradford Langenfeld, who said that he tried to resuscitate George Floyd in the emergency room on May 25, 2020, Katie Blackwell, an inspector of the Fifth Precinct and commander of the MPD training division, and most notably Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in George Floyd's death. He and three other officers were fired by Chief Arradondo within 24 hours of Floyd's death.

Arradondo was on the stand for most of Monday, and said after reviewing all of the video footage, he believes Chauvin's actions violated MPD's policies on de-escalation, use of force, and rendering medical aid to a person in custody.

He said while it is important that his officers get home safe at night, it is also important that their community members get home safe.

"Of all the things that we do as peace officers for the Minneapolis Police Department," Arradondo said, "It is my firm belief that the one singular incident we will be judged forever on, will be our use of force."

Testimony in Derek Chauvin's trial will resume at 9:15, but first, at 8:30, there is a hearing regarding the witness Morries Hall, who was in the car with George Floyd when approached by officers. 4/6/21 thread — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 6, 2021

Tuesday, April 6

8:30 a.m.

Before the jury comes in Tuesday, the judge is expected to hear motions about the testimony of George Floyd's friend, Morries Hall.

Hall was with Floyd when he was arrested, and the defense has asked several questions about Hall potentially selling opiates to Floyd.

Last week Hall pleaded the fifth, saying he will not testify in the trial. The Fifth Amendment allows someone the right not to self-incriminate.

Hall's attorney told the judge that Hall will be vulnerable to a third-degree murder charge based on the allegation that he sold Floyd drugs before his death.

Derek Chauvin's defense attorney, Eric Nelson, told the judge that he plans to ask Hall about his activities with Floyd on May 25, 2020, and whether he provided Floyd with any controlled substances, and why Hall left Minnesota immediately after Floyd's arrest and death.

Judge Peter Cahill decided that most of the questions Nelson wanted to ask could incriminate Hall, and therefore those topics should be avoided.

However, Cahill said Hall should be able to testify on the narrow topic of George Floyd's condition when he was back in the car outside Cup Foods, and whether he fell asleep suddenly.

"I don't see how that would put him closer to criminal liability, just from those observations," Cahill said.

In the hearing, Morries Hall is asking Judge Cahill to quash his subpoena so that he will not be called into the courtroom to testify. Hall will appear via Zoom from the Hennepin County Jail, where he is currently being held. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 6, 2021

Monday, April 5

After hearing from the chief, jurors heard testimony from another member of the MPD, Inspector Katie Blackwell. Prior to January of this year, she was the commander of the MPD training division.

Blackwell said she has known and worked with Derek Chauvin for about 20 years.

When prosecutor Steve Schleicher showed her a picture of Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd's neck outside of Cup Foods, she confirmed that it was not consistent with MPD training.

Blackwell testified that per policy, a neck restraint is compressing one or both sides of the neck using an arm or leg. But MPD trains officers to use one arm or two arms.

"I don't know what kind of improvised position that is," she said. "So that's not what we train."

Chief Arradondo ended with prosecution by saying Chauvin violated MPD policy.



Of course he's on trial for murder and manslaughter. Not for violating policy.



Now defense Attorney Eric Nelson is cross-examining Chief Arradondo. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 5, 2021

Judge Peter Cahill said after hearing from a training sergeant on Friday and the two officers who spoke Monday about Chauvin's use of force, the state may need to stop focusing on that topic.

"We are getting to the point of being cumulative," Cahill said. "You're not going to be able to ask every officer, 'What would you have done differently?'"

The first witness for the state on Monday was the ER doctor who treated George Floyd when he arrived at the hospital on May 25.

Dr. Bradford Langenfeld said that he did not receive any report that officers had attempted to give Floyd CPR, and that the paramedics who brought him in did not mention a potential drug overdose or heart attack. Those are among the possible causes of death that Chauvin's attorney plans to use in his defense.

The doctor noted that Floyd's heart was barely beating when he arrived at the hospital, and testified that Floyd was in PEA, or Pulseless Electrical Activity, which he said can suggest hypoxia, or low oxygen.

Langenfeld said he felt that hypoxia, or "oxygen insufficiency" was more likely than a drug overdose or heart attack as the cause of Floyd's death. "Asphyxia" is another commonly used term.

Once Dr. Langenfeld determined that they could not resuscitate Floyd, he pronounced him dead.