Genoa Township Board of Trustees vote down new development

Epcon Communities was looking to have a parcel of land re-zoned to build 91 single-family homes.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — After a nearly four-hour-long meeting, Genoa Township trustees voted to deny a request that would allow for a new development.

The Genoa Township Board of Trustees voted 2-1 to not approve a proposed plan that would have included 91 single-family units, all of them on about 55 acres of property.

This development was set to be built at the corner of Big Walnut Road and State Route 3.

The meeting room was at capacity with more than 100 people inside. There were people on both sides of this issue in attendance, but most of them were against the property being built.

“We really felt that this proposed development would have a negative effect on traffic flow, on safety, on stormwater management and also the current infrastructure isn’t satisfactory to accommodate something like this,” resident John Lutsi said.