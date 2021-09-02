Genoa Township firefighters rescue dog from icy water at Hoover Reservoir

The basset hound, named Rosie, had broken away from her owner and chased a goose on to the ice.

Firefighters in Genoa Township were able to rescue a dog who got stuck in the icy water at Hoover Reservoir on Tuesday.

According to a post from the Genoa Township Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area on the report of a dog on the ice.

The basset hound, named Rosie, had broken away from her owner and chased a goose on to the ice. Police said officers tried to coax Rosie back to shore.

Genoa Township Fire responded to the scene and by this time, Rosie was stuck on the ice several hundred yards from shore. Two firefighters then volunteered to attempt a rescue.

The police department said the firefighters were able to travel the distance and rescue Rosie, who was in the water and treading.

Rosie was then taken to a vet and police said it looks like she will be okay.