Man injured in explosion that trapped him inside gasoline truck tank in southwest Columbus

The man was welding inside the tank when the explosion happened.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is in critical condition after there was an explosion inside a tank on a gasoline truck in southwest Columbus.

The man was welding inside the tank when the explosion happened around 1:30 p.m. on Hendrix Drive near Frank Road, according to Battalion Chief Steve Martin with the Columbus Division of Fire.

Martin said a baffle hit the man in the head and trapped him inside the tank.

Firefighters were able to get the man out of the tank in less than an hour and rushed him to Grant Medical Center.