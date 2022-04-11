GasBuddy: Columbus gas prices fall more than 25 cents a gallon since last month

While gas prices remain higher than anybody would like, they have dropped compared to last month.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gas prices in Columbus are slowly starting to come down.

According to a survey released from GasBuddy on Monday, gas prices have fallen 7.9 cents a gallon in the past week. Prices have dropped 26.4 cents per gallon compared to last month, but it's still more than a dollar more per gallon than this time last year.

The national average, which sits at $4.10 a gallon, has also dropped by about seven cents per gallon. The national average is down about 23 cents per gallon compared to last month and stands at $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The average price for a gallon of gas in Ohio is $3.85, down about 11 cents compared to last week.

Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said Americans have saved $100 million every day compared to when prices peaked about a month ago.

De Haan is also optimistic the national average will drop to under $4 a gallon.

"It remains possible that gas prices may have hit their 2022 peak, barring the typical caveats like the Russia war on Ukraine, the economy, hurricane season and Covid don't take drastic and unexpected turns. Diesel prices are also falling and likely to go back under the $5 per gallon average this week. The situation for now continues to show signs of improving, with the national average falling back into the $3 range as early as this week.," De Haan said.