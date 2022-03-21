Rising gas prices impacting local farmers — and your grocery bill

Local farmers share that the fuel prices are directly impacting their operating costs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The rise in gas prices is now trickling down to your groceries. Our local farmers share that the fuel prices are directly impacting their operating costs.

Dylan Goodman from Goodman Farms in Mount Gilead specializes in pork, beef and lamb production and says he is working hard to combat the rise in fuel prices that are trickling down to the cost of food.

Two years ago, Goodman says he sued to pay $3.50 cent for corn bushels to feed his animals, but now he pays double, about $7 per bushel. Goodman also says fertilizer is at an all-time high.

"Fertilizer used to cost 250-300 a ton, now it's costing about 750 to 900 a ton,” shares Goodman.

Between the high cost of fertilizer and fueling up his truck to take his meat to the local farmers' markets, Goodman says in order to keep his costs affordable for his customers, he’s eating some of the additional operating costs.

"I don't want to sticker shock any of our consumers and valued customers,” says Goodman. “Some of the cost I eat because I know it's not easy for anyone right now."

Seugnki Lee, an agricultural economist at Ohio State University says we are not only dealing with the rise in gas prices but the supply chain issues with the Russian-Ukraine War. Lee says Ukraine has about 15% of the world’s wheat production and the problem is trying to get those supplies out.

Because of the combination of issues, Lee says the price will not go down until the end of this year.

Lee recommends budget-planning before going to the grocery store, using grocery store apps to moderate spending and does not recommend excessive purchases all at once, aka buying in bulk.

"Because that can induce food waste and maybe unnecessary expenditures," shares Lee.

Goodman says buying local will also help keep costs low, as local farmers can cut out the middle man that adds to the price increase during times like these.