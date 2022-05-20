Gas prices hammering Columbus businesses trying to stay afloat

The average price for a gallon of gas is above $4, which is hurting local businesses like trucking companies and food delivery services.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every state in the country is now averaging more than $4 a gallon for gas. In Ohio, AAA says the average is $4.46 and these high prices are hammering local businesses that hit the road every day.

“To fill up, we're looking at anywhere from $500 to $700 just to fill up our tanks,” Justin Clarey, the co-owner of the Columbus franchise, Two Men & a Truck moving company.

Clarey says his company is cutting down on diesel to keep moving services affordable for customers, using freight-shipping for cross-country moves and just brought on a new electric truck, thanks to a partnership with Clean Fuels Ohio.

“As long as we can continue to find the right spot to be in and the right cost to our consumer, our services will still be valuable to them in the time saving alone,” Clarey said.

Other trucking companies, like MadCo Trucking, are also feeling the blow but are making adjustments to keep drivers happy, working and maintaining their customers.

“I've actually gone without a paycheck, just to make sure, like, our people are taking care of,” says owner Chris Kutz.

Kutz says he crunches numbers every day, has gotten rid of old trucks that take more diesel and makes meticulous decisions to keep customer retention and show appreciation for his drivers.

“So a lot of times, we have to make decisions to move a load at a breakeven because it's we're competing against other trucking companies to move that load,” Kutz said.

Meanwhile, food delivery services like Happy's Pizza off Broad Street are also taking a beating, seeing 50% fewer deliveries because of an added $5 surcharge.

“So a large pizza, we would sell it for like $11.99, before we would sell it for $9.99 but with the delivery fee, another $5 on top of that,” said owner Shani Mirza. Mirza said he had to lay off half of his employees because his sales dropped so significantly from losing customers due to the added fees.

"It's not making the customers happy, but we have to combat that,” says Mirza. One way is encouraging customers to use their pick-up drive-thru services.

But there are still a number of businesses that cannot add surcharges or raise prices, like Simply EZ Home Meal Deliveries, a state-funded service that helps older adults get meals straight to their homes.

“It's affected our food costs, our packaging costs. Some vendors have added a surcharge, so we've had to pay more for that also,” said Dan Vought, the director of operations.

Vought says no matter what, they will not lower the quality of their product, but are looking for more affordable packaging, vendors and cutting down in other areas.