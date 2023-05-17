Gas leak on Morse Road causes major traffic backups on the east side

Both I-270 northbound and southbound exits to Morse Road are closed while crews work to make repairs.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Traffic is stopped on Morse Road and slowed down on Interstate 270 due to a gas leak.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police are re-directing traffic back or onto I-270 if they’re headed in the direction of the leak.

According to Columbia Gas, the leak was caused by a dig-in from a third party just before 3:15 p.m. People are asked to avoid the area of Morse Road between I-270 and Appian Way until repairs are made.

It's unclear when the road will reopen.