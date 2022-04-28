Gas leak contained near Nationwide Children's Hospital research building

Construction crews were working in the area when they reportedly cut a 4-inch, high pressure gas line.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Emergency crews were called to a reported gas main break near Nationwide Children's Hospital on Thursday.

The leak was reported near the intersection of Mooberry Street and Children’s Drive, next to the hospital's Abigail Wexner Research Institute.

Construction crews were working in the area when they reportedly cut a 4-inch, high pressure gas line, according to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire.

The research building was evacuated, but the spokesperson said hospital operations are continuing as normal. Fire crews contained the situation shortly after the leak was reported.

Mooberry Street remains blocked in that area while authorities continue to investigate. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.

In a statement to 10TV, a spokesperson with Nationwide Children's Hospital said the leak was caused by roadway construction work taking place adjacent to the campus, adding hospital staff is working closely with local authorities to address the cause.