Garth Brooks announces additional Cincinnati concert to 2022 tour

CINCINNATI — Garth Brooks has added another performance in Cincinnati to his 2022 concert tour.

Originally scheduled to perform at Paul Brown Stadium on May 14, Brooks announced Wednesday plans for an additional concert at 7 p.m. that Friday, May 13.

The Cincinnati performances are two of many on Brooks' 2022 tour, which includes stops in Texas, Indiana and Louisiana, among other states.

The performances will be Brooks’ first return to Ohio after the country music star rescheduled several times due to the pandemic.