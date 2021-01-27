Garbage truck driver rescues abandoned puppy in backpack near Cincinnati

Rumpke said the female Boxer mix is being treated at a local veterinarian's office for dehydration and a broken leg.

A Rumpke driver is being hailed as a hero for saving a puppy Wednesday morning near Cincinnati.

According to Rumpke, Aaron Kinsel was working when he noticed a discarded backpack along the roadway in Colerain Township.

Kinsel then noticed the bag was moving. He then got out of the truck and found a 10-week-old puppy.

Rumpke said the female Boxer mix is being treated at a local veterinarian's office for dehydration and a broken leg.

“I felt like I was meant to find her,” Kinsel said.

Kinsel and his family decided to adopt the dog, who they are calling Tipper, named after a mechanism used on the back of residential garbage trucks that helps pick up trash containers.