Galloway neighbors say HOA targeting Black Lives Matter yard displays

Two neighbors say they received letters from the Summerlyn HOA saying they were in violation.

Refynd Duro says she knew she wanted to take a stance.

She’s seen a lot as a nurse working on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, and her son is half black. So when she received a sign from her union, the Ohio Nurses Association, she knew the two causes she cared about most intersected perfectly.

One side of the sign read – Nurses know Black Lives Matter. The other stated – Racism is a public health crisis. She proudly posted it in the yard in front of her home in Galloway’s Summerlyn community.

Not long after posting it, Duro said she received a letter from her homeowners association.

“It stated that, if I don’t take it down, that I would get fined $25 each day that I don’t take it down,” she said. “I was very furious and also confused because I thought I was allowed to put up a sign.”

According to the letter, only ‘for sale’ signs are allowed in the neighborhood.

But Duro shared a copy of the HOA bylaws with 10TV.

Under the heading of signs, the rules show that political signs also are allowed, for a reasonable amount of time before and election and up to three days after an election.

But the rules also state this: “Political signs containing information or expressing opinions other than simple support for or opposition against a specific candidate or issue may be removed by the Association.”

Duro thinks her political sign of ‘simple support’ for the BLM movement should qualify.

“I believe this is a political sign,” she said. “It’s a statement, you know. This is what I believe in, so I feel, my son is half black, and so I’m worried about his future and what I have to tell him, things I have to educate him on.”

Still, she says she did not want to face fines or potential bullying in the neighborhood she loves, so she removed her sign and replaced it with a ‘Be Kind’ garden flag.

But those temporary signs don’t seem to be the only cause for concern with the HOA.

Just down the street, Misty Dickinson and her wife also received a notice.

“It stated that we need to take down signs in our yard,” she said “We don’t have any signs in our yard. We had garden flags, and we have one big rainbow pride flag.”

One of those garden flags shows the message Black Lives Matter.

Dickinson says she felt sure that’s why her home was targeted.

“There’s probably an average of three to five garden flags on every street in this neighborhood, so Mickey Mouse is okay, and spring flags and other things, but none of those other people got any notices, it was just this particular flag,” she said. “It’s completely disappointing, especially considering everything else that’s going on right now, you know. We’re just trying to be supportive of everything. I mean, one of our flags says, hate has no home here, and that’s really the message that we’re trying to get across to people, so for us to be targeted for something like that and kind of cherishing and valuing all life, is, yeah, it’s disappointing.”

But Dickson and her wife fought back against their letter. They pointed out that the bylaws do not include any kind of ban or rules regarding garden flags.

In the end, Dickinson said the HOA backed down, and so her garden flags are still in place.

“We don’t bother people for what they believe in,” she said. “We don’t want people to bother us for what we believe in.”