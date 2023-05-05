Short North restaurant reopening 6 months after car crashes through front window

In honor of their reopening, Galla Park Social has a number of special drinks for Cinco De Mayo and the Kentucky Derby.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A popular restaurant in the Short North is reopening six months after a car crashed into the front window.

Back in November, a car crashed into Galla Park Social and sent two people to the hospital. While no one was seriously hurt, those who were there at the time of the crash say they've never seen anything like it.

“It was terrifying, myself and a couple of our bartenders were sitting at the bar when the car actually crashed through. It was a wild experience and really terrifying” said Andrew Quintina with Galla Park Social.

Restaurant owners said they used the six-month closure as a time to rebrand and kickstart a new Sunday brunch buffet.

“It’s been an experience! We had some opportunity to do some re-branding, change up the space, add our new lounge, and a new menu. We’re really excited about the relaunch!” said Quintina.