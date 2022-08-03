Gahanna woman reported missing for second time in 24 hours found safe

Police said officers located Darlene St Louis after she was reported missing again on Wednesday.

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police says a woman reported missing for the second time in 24 hours was found safe.

Darlene St Louis, 77, was reported missing Tuesday after leaving her home on Oberlin Street around 11 a.m.

Police said St Louis was found in West Virginia after getting stopped by police because her tags were not registered. She had a trip to the state ahead of time and authorities said she was safe.

Gahanna police reported St. Louis missing again Wednesday afternoon. She was last seen by police in Fayetteville around 1 a.m. She has not returned home and police are concerned for her safety.