Gahanna woman reported missing by police for second time in 24 hours

Darlene St Louis, 77, was reported missing again on Wednesday and law enforcement is concerned for her safety.

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is searching for a woman who has been reported missing for the second time in 24 hours.

Darlene St Louis, 77, was reported missing Tuesday after leaving her home on Oberlin Street around 11 a.m.

Police said St Louis was found in West Virginia after getting stopped by police because her tags were not registered. She had a trip to the state ahead of time and authorities said she was safe.

Gahanna police reported St Louis missing again Wednesday afternoon. She was last seen by police in Fayetteville around 1 a.m. She has not returned home and police are concerned for her safety.

St Louis is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 220 pounds, and having gray hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a flowery blouse and has a cartoon bear tattooed on her foot.

St Louis is driving a silver 2022 Kia Rio with a West Virginia license plate number NZG145.