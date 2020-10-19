What you need to know about the Gahanna teachers agreement

The district and the teachers union approved the agreement on Sunday, ending a strike.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Gahanna students will move forward with new plans for learning in the coming weeks following an agreement between the district’s board of education and teachers.

The Gahanna-Jefferson Education Association (GJEA) and the Gahanna-Jefferson School District approved an agreement Sunday to end the teachers' strike that had gone on nearly a week.

The agreement states students could start back as soon as Oct. 26.

It comes after a strike by some teachers in response to a hybrid plan which would have required them to stream classes to students while also teaching some in person.

According to the contract 10TV obtained through a public records request, the new hybrid plan breaks students into two groups, one of which will go for in-person learning on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The other group would be in school buildings on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All students will learn virtually on Mondays.

A COVID-19 Concern Committee will allow the Gahanna- Jefferson Education Association to select members from every building in the district to meet and discuss concerns and solutions in relation to the virus.

Three administrators will also be part of this task force.

Upon changes to learning plans, the district is to notify teachers of transitional plans three days prior or one day without students to prepare new lessons.

An issue several teachers had with the previous hybrid plan was live-streaming their lessons to students online while also teaching students in person.

Now teachers will create their own private YouTube channels or other approved platform to allow students to view lessons.

Students using those channels will ask questions using chat and teachers will have the ability to turn off cameras in the event of any disruptions.

Some parents said these precautions make sense and now they’re wondering what the next steps will be as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Franklin County.

“You know we’re back in the red, now the state is back and it’s just not a good time,” said parent Lisa Robinson.

Robinson’s Gahanna Lincoln High School teenager has stayed virtual throughout the year and she said that plan has worked well for her.

Now she’s hoping other parents, students and teachers will be able to get back on track following the strike.

“There were a lot of parents who were totally for the teachers and there were a lot of parents who were wanting the teachers to get back to work and have the kids get into the classroom. If you’re doing either one of them, you want them to be safe,” Robinson said.