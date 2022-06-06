Gahanna teen’s portraits featuring multicultural brand founders to be displayed in Walmart

The Beauty in Color collection is a series of portraits highlighting the founders of multicultural brands.

GAHANNA, Ohio — A Gahanna teenager’s artwork will soon be featured in Walmart stores throughout the country.

Walmart commissioned Gabby Anderson to paint the Beauty in Color collection; a series of portraits highlighting the founders of multicultural brands sold in its stores.

Beginning this week, Walmart customers can view the portraits at product displays in more than 1,500 stores. Nearly 80 of those stores will be in Ohio, where Anderson grew up.

Prior to graduating from IMG Academy in Florida, Anderson attended Gahanna Lincoln High School. She plans to attend and play basketball at Harvard this fall, according to a release.