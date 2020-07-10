Gahanna teachers protest during contract negotiations, hoping to avoid strike

More than 100 educators lined South Hamilton Road, Wednesday, in a show of solidarity for student success.

While staying socially distant, teachers are getting in the face of their school district.

“We’re trying to show our unity,” Betsy Baker said.

Baker is one of those teachers.

“I am a high school math teacher,” she said.

She’s also the mouthpiece for teachers in the Gahanna Jefferson Education Association.

“We want to make sure that we’re providing a safe and equitable educational experience for all of our students and that we’re setting them up for success,” Baker said.

With 2020, and a mix of online and in-person learning, the GJEA is asking the district during contract renegotiations to put the students’ safety first, like when it comes to being asked to live-stream classes.

“We’ve had some incidences already this year in fully remote where we’re able to fully monitor that where there’ve been inappropriate things that have happened on camera,” Baker said.

She fears it’s the teacher who will be held responsible in these situations. Teachers also don’t have the ability to shut off a student’s camera. Other concerns, she says, include ventilation in buildings, personal protect equipment (PPE) and other safety protocols.

The district released a statement, Wednesday, saying in part “We respect our teachers...our goal is to give all of our students the best of what we have to offer, given the constraints and challenges with the COVID 19 pandemic.”

While negotiations continue, a possible teachers strike remains a possibility.

“We’re hoping that it doesn’t come to that and that we can resolve things prior to that happening,” Baker said.

Baker says recent talks do seem to be going in the right direction and the district says its negotiation team is meeting with union leaders “to find common ground and work toward compromise.” The district also says “We believe both sides are committed to finding solutions that are in the best interest of our students and that assure the health and safety of everyone in our buildings...we hope for a complete resolution to this situation as swiftly as possible.”

Until then, Baker and her fellow educators say they feel comforted knowing they have the support of their communities behind them.

“I think that that’s just encouraging to us that we feel like we have a lot of support in the community right now,” she said.

Currently, the district is 100 percent online. The education association says a hybrid learning model is set to begin Oct. 13.

Statement from Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools Superintendent Steve Barrett:

“We respect our teachers, and our focus remains firmly on getting our hybrid students back to our classrooms and assuring quality and equitable instruction for our distance learners as well. Our goal is to give all of our students the best of what we have to offer, given the constraints and challenges with the COVID19 pandemic.

“The Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools negotiation team is meeting today with union leaders to find common ground and work toward compromise. We believe both sides are committed to finding solutions that are in the best interest of our students and that assure the health and safety of everyone in our buildings.