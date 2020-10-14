Gahanna students rally for teachers on strike

The district said in a statement released earlier Wednesday, “Our focus is on getting our GJPS students back into classrooms."

GAHANNA, Ohio — Gahanna students showed support for their teachers Wednesday as a strike continues.

Students began to set up their signs and chairs in front of the Gahanna-Lincoln High School at 10:30 a.m. They quickly moved to the sidewalks to join teachers and express what they want to happen for their education.

“I think students should be able to choose the learning route they want, but I don’t think one route should be better than the other, it should be equitable,” said Senior student Sam Killebrew.

Other students agreed, saying they do not know what the best solution is, but they want all their friends to be considered.

“I want my friends that are doing distanced learning to get a good education,” started Freshman student Ella Sarah Lobert. “What I’d like to see happen is an adjustment in the schedule so they maybe distance learners have their own period.”

Lobert said she has friends learning from home who do not want to risk going to school because they have high-risk parents. She and other students said whatever decision is made should provide equal learning for all students.

The Education Association said negotiations between the district and teachers were happening Wednesday afternoon.

The district had said it had not been contacted by the union or the mediator since Monday night.

The district said in a statement released earlier Wednesday, “Our focus is on getting our GJPS students back into classrooms, and we have a responsibility to our families, students and community to take proactive steps toward bringing the strike to an end.”