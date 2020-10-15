Gahanna mother says son was not receiving school work after teachers’ strike

Rhonda Phillips says she understands both sides.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Rhonda Phillips says she understands both sides.

“I understand why [teachers] are striking and I see the board [of education] side, too,” she said. “And, I can’t control any of that, but what I can control is his education.”

Her son, Thomas, is a 15-year-old sophomore at Gahanna Lincoln High School. He receives special services and is on an Individualized Education Program (IED). They opted for virtual learning this school year. Phillips says all was going well until Tuesday.

When the Gahanna Jefferson Education Association voted to strike due to not reaching a compromise with the district because of, among other things, student safety for online and in-person learning during the pandemic, Phillips says Thomas’s six teachers were a part of that.

His assignments, his mother says, were sent to her email, not to his school-issued Chrome Book.

“The links for the lesson plans are only good on his Chrome Book and I can’t forward from my email to his Chrome Book because they block it,” she said.

In the last two days, she says Thomas has not been able to do his school work.

“Like his U. S. History, [his class works] out of a book,” she said. “We don’t have access to that book.”

In a letter to parents, Tuesday, sent from Superintendent Steve Barret, and obtained from Phillips, it tells parents during the strike that “students are required to continue participating in the educational opportunities provided. In accordance with Ohio law, the district’s attendance and truancy policy will remain in effect.”

“They’re like, well, you’re going to be marked truant and I’m like but my son has no work to do,” Phillips said.

After 10TV got involved, Gahanna Jefferson Public Schools contacted Phillips to try to fix the problem.