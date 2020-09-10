Man injured in Gahanna shooting

Police received a call around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting in the 400 block of West Johnstown Road.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Gahanna police are investigating a shooting that injured a man Friday afternoon.

According to police, they received a call around 4:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting in the 400 block of West Johnstown Road.

First aid was provided before medics arrived on the scene.

Police say a man in his 20s was injured in the shooting. He was taken to Mount Carmel East for treatment. It is unknown how severe his injuries are.

Roads in the area were shut down for a short time to secure the scene. The roads have since reopened.