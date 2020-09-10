Man charged with felonious assault in Gahanna shooting

Taylor Spencer is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

GAHANNA, Ohio — A man is charged with felonious assault in connection to a shooting in Gahanna.

According to police, they received a call around 4:30 p.m. on October 9 about a report of a shooting in the 400 block of West Johnstown Road.

First aid was provided before medics arrived on the scene.

Police say a man in his 20s was injured in the shooting. He was taken to Mount Carmel East for treatment. Police said he is listed in stable condition.

On October 12, police arrested 21-year-old Taylor Spencer and charged him with felonious assault.

Police said they did recover the gun they believe Spencer used.

Spencer is in custody at the Franklin County Jail.