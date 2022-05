Police said Edgar Weil III left his care facility on Morse Road just before 10 a.m. and got into a cab.

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Police Department is searching for a 73-year-old man who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police said Edgar Weil III left his care facility on Morse Road just before 10 a.m. and got into a cab. Weil has dementia and police are concerned for his safety.

Weil is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes.