Police said Darlene St Louis left her home on Oberlin street at 11 a.m. Tuesday and did not return home.

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police said a missing 77-year-old woman has been found safe.

Police said Darlene St Louis left her home on Oberlin Street at 11 a.m. Tuesday and did not return home.

Police said St Louis was found in West Virginia after getting stopped by police because her tags were not registered.