GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Zakai Brown has not been seen since he ran away from home sometime last month.

Authorities say it's believed Brown is staying with associates somewhere in the area.

Brown is 5'8", weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.