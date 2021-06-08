Gahanna police searching for missing 14-year-old girl believed to be in Mifflin Township

Miranda Bishop is believed to be near Westerville and Innis Roads in Mifflin Township.

GAHANNA, Ohio — The Gahanna Division of Police is searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing last Thursday.

Miranda Bishop is believed to be near Westerville and Innis Roads in Mifflin Township, according to a release posted Tuesday by Gahanna police.

Bishop was reported missing on June 3 by family members who said she was last seen leaving for school that morning.

Bishop is described as being 5’02” and 120 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, and black shoes.