Gahanna police officer injured after being struck by vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna police officer was struck while assisting a vehicle on Interstate 270 during hazardous conditions Saturday night.

According to the Gahanna Division of Police, multiple officers were assisting disabled motorists on I-270 near Interstate 670 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when one driver lost control of their vehicle.

The vehicle struck an on duty officer who was standing outside of his vehicle at the time.

The officer was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and his condition is described as stable with non-life-threatening injuries.