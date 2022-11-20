x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Gahanna police officer injured after being struck by vehicle

A vehicle struck an on duty officer who was standing outside of his vehicle assisting drivers on I-270 Saturday night.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Gahanna police officer was struck while assisting a vehicle on Interstate 270 during hazardous conditions Saturday night.

According to the Gahanna Division of Police, multiple officers were assisting disabled motorists on I-270 near Interstate 670 at approximately 9:30 p.m. when one driver lost control of their vehicle. 

The vehicle struck an on duty officer who was standing outside of his vehicle at the time.

RELATED: Multi-vehicle crashes, slick icy roads as temperatures drop in central Ohio

The officer was taken to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and his condition is described as stable with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No other injuries were reported from this incident, police say.

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

RECENT: Cleveland man arrested after firefighter dies in hit-and-run on I-90 East

RECENT: Police: 5 dead, 18 hurt in Colorado gay nightclub shooting

More Videos

In Other News

OSU Police & Student Government give 200 car locks to stop car theft on campus

Before You Leave, Check This Out