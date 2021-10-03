Gahanna police investigating after home hit by gunfire

Police received calls Tuesday around 8:15 p.m. from residents in the 200 block of North Stygler Road reporting that shots had been fired.

GAHANNA, Ohio — Gahanna police are investigating after gunfire hit a home Tuesday night.

Officers who went to the scene found that a home had been hit by gunfire. No one was injured.

Police spent several hours in the area collecting evidence.

Authorities say the investigation is in its early stages.

The northbound lane of North Stygler Road is currently closed. There's no word on how long the road lane will remain closed.