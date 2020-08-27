Gahanna Lincoln dedicating football helmets to teammate killed in crash

JaShawn Scott was killed in a car crash last October.

GAHANNA, Ohio — When the Gahanna Lincoln Golden Lions take the football field this year, they will be keeping a fallen teammate close to them.

JaShawn Scott was killed in a car crash last October near the intersection of Morse Road and Sunbury Road in northeast Columbus.

This year, the Golden Lions will wear helmets with the number 11 built into the logo.

Official 2020 helmet to honor our Son and Brother Jayshawn Scott! RIP Gone too soon!! Forever a Lion 🦁 #WeAreLions pic.twitter.com/yRrT4F6HnI — GahannaFootball (@gahannafootball) August 26, 2020

Scott would have been playing in his senior year this season. He played wide receiver.

In a statement to 10TV last year, the school district said Scott was "a recognized and talented member of Gahanna’s football program, who had a contagious smile and an energetic and positive spirit."