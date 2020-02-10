Gahanna-Jefferson union, district plan to vote on tentative agreement Sunday

The union's decision to strike came after the GJEA did not reach an agreement with district leaders about their new contract.

A tentative agreement between the Gahanna-Jefferson Education Association (GJEA) and the Gahanna-Jefferson School District has been reached after nearly one week of teachers being on strike.

The details of the agreement have not been released as a vote on the agreement still needs to happen.

Pending the ratification of the agreement by the union on Sunday, the district's board of education will hold a special meeting Sunday evening to vote.

The GJEA filed a Notice of Intent to Strike and Picket with the State Employment Relations Board on Oct 1.

After failing to reach an agreement, the union went on strike on Oct. 13.