Gahanna-Jefferson teachers vote to authorize 10-day strike notice after mediation talks fail

The GJEA says a plan for students to return to the classroom does not set the students up for success.

The Gahanna Jefferson Education Association (GJEA) voted to authorize a ten-day strike notice after negotiations with the Gahanna-Jefferson School District failed.

According to the GJEA, they gathered on Thursday night to get an update from their bargaining team after talks earlier this week were "unsuccessful."

A contract between the GJEA and the district ended at the end of June and talks about a new contract happened through the summer.

The GJEA says talks came to a halt over "student success and safety" during the COVID-19 pandemic. The education association says a hybrid learning model is set to begin on Oct. 13.

During a press conference Thursday night, GJEA spokesperson Betsy Baker says, in this new model, that teachers will be teaching remote students, hybrid students and in-person students at the same time. Baker says this takes the attention away from student success.

The GJEA also raised concerns about students receiving the proper PPE in the school building.

Baker says talks with the district are still happening and she hopes to be able to teach her students in a safe environment.

The GJEA represents approximately 572 teachers.