Gahanna becomes latest police department to equip officers with body-worn cameras

GAHANNA, Ohio — Gahanna is the latest police department in central Ohio to become fully equipped with bodyworn cameras, but it’s how their cameras operate is why the chief says theirs makes a big difference.

The cameras are just like a cell phone that starts recording automatically if the officer starts running or turns their lights on.

Gahanna saw an increase of stolen cars from 35 in 2019 to 52 in 2020.

Spence said a video showing juveniles in a stolen car, where shots were also fired, is a great example of why body cameras have already proven successful in the city.



Every officer was outfitted with a camera just before the Fourth of July. Unlike most body-worn cameras, Gahanna officers don't have to worry about turning the cameras on or off, though they do have that ability.



“The advantage of the system we went with is the number of automations really takes the guesswork out of things without being overly burdensome with recording all the time,” Spence said.

There's also a sensor in the gun holster, so if the officer draws their weapon the camera starts recording.

All recordings have a one-minute video and audio look-back function.

“It's essentially hands-off,” Spence said.

Though there is a blue-tooth device so officers can easily hit record,

Spence says it was also important this equipment is endorsed by the NAACP.

“It's the expectation from the community that all law enforcement agencies have these,” Spence said.

The department purchased 64 body-worn cameras which will be equipped to all members, with a small number of units left over as spares.